Putin: Claims Trump Gave Lavrov Secret Info Show 'Political Schizophrenia' in US

Claims of Trump Giving Russia Secret Info

Putin said that Russia is ready to provide the US Congress with the transcript of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov if Washington considers it appropriate, when commenting on claims that the US president allegedly shared top secret information with Russia.

He said that it seems that "political schizophrenia" is developing in the US amid such media claims.

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY What's Behind Bogus Story About Trump Sharing Sensitive Intel Data With Russia

The situation in the US is being in turmoil under anti-Russian slogans, Putin said, adding that Trump is not being allowed to work properly. He added that Russia highly estimates the results of Lavrov's visit to the US which followed after his US counterpart Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow.

He called accusations against Trump related to the talks with Lavrov nonsense, noting that "those who spread them are either stupid or dangerous" as they harm the United States.

However, Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of the US and doesn't intend to do so, Putin emphasized.

The comment came after the Washington Post reported that Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak information about a terror threat involving laptops on airplanes. The information reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Leaks Claiming Trump Shared Allegedly Secret Info With Russia Put US Security at Risk - McMaster

Following the media reports, National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster stressed earlier that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.

Later, Trump himself took to Twitter and said that he had every right to share information on terrorism and the safety of flights with Russian officials.

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, calling the allegations that Trump shared secret information with Russian officials "absurd."

Bilateral Relations

Putin said that Italy is one of the countries with which Russia has one of major trade turnover despite EU sanctions against Moscow. He said that Italian businesses are actively investing in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Italian prime minister said that Italian companies has always had faith in the Russian market, adding that the trade ties between the states are improving.

He said that Russia counts on Italy's participation in diversification of Russian gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Route.

Russian ties with the EU cannot be called "normal," Putin said, refering to sanctions and called for "getting rid of their excessive politization." Putin urged to restore constructive cooperation. Moscow and Rome agreed on deepening foreign policy coordination, he said.

The Russian president said that Russia and Italy support joining efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Gentiloni said that work with Russia on all issues is needed in order to resolve international crises. In his turn, Putin said that Russia would welcome anyone who wants to cooperate with it in any format.

The Italian prime minister said that the decision to extend anti-Russian sanctions cannot be taken automatically.