Latest Cyberattack Proves Necessity of Joint Efforts Against Cybercrime - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets located in Russia. On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright noted that as the malware continued to spread over the weekend, 200,000 users in 150 countries have been affected.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova All WannaCry Attacks on Russian Defense Ministry Repelled

"This was an attack showing the capabilities of global cybercrime and cyberterrorism, so it is necessary [for representatives of Russia and the Unites States] to meet immediately and develop retaliatory measures against cyber-ISIL [Daesh, terrorist group, banned in Russia], instead of looking for the ones at fault in the US presidential campaign," Krutskikh, who is also the special representative of the Russian president for international cooperation in information security, said.

According to the Russian official, dealing with such challenges is not solely the responsibility of Russia and the United States.

"These should be the joint efforts of everyone who is able to do so, against the global cyberthreat in the form of cyber-ISIL, cybercrime. Russia and the United States should show the world the way," he said.

A malicious software called WannaCry affected, among other institutions and organizations, the UK public health system NHS, the German state rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Russian Interior Ministry and banks. The virus blocked computers with messages flashing on the screen demanding money to remove the restriction.