Register
04:08 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Trump Urges Erdogan to Immediately Release Imprisoned American Pastor

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    28510

    The White House said that Donald Trump asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately release imprisoned American Pastor Andrew Brunson.

    Turkish President Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara
    © REUTERS/ asin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    What is on the Table for Erdogan, Trump During Upcoming Meeting?
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting on Tuesday to immediately release imprisoned American Pastor Andrew Brunson, the White House said in a press release.

    "President Donald J. Trump met today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," the release stated. "Trump raised the incarceration of Pastor Andrew Brunson and asked that the Turkish Government expeditiously return him to the United States."

    On Monday, the American Center for Law and Justice submitted a formal written statement to the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of Brunson. The American pastor and his wife were detained in October on the Turkish coastal town of Izmir, where he has carried out his ministry for roughly 20 years, FOX News reported on Tuesday.

    On May 12, Erdogan said that during his meeting on Tuesday with Trump he would seek the extradition of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of masterminding the 2016 failed coup in Turkey.

    Ankara has repeatedly asked the United States to hand Gulen over to Turkey. In February, Trump assured Erdogan that he would take the issue of Gulen’s extradition seriously.

    Related:

    US Backs Turkey in Fight Against Daesh, PKK - Trump During Talks With Erdogan
    Trump and Erdogan – Hawks of the Same Feather, That Media Used to Love
    Erdogan Prepares to Pressure Trump Over Exiled Cleric Gulen
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok