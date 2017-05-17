Register
    President Donald Trump steps out of Air Force One

    Comey Memo Reportedly Reveals Trump Asked FBI to Shut Down Flynn Probe

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    The day after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was fired from the White House, US President Donald Trump reportedly pleaded with now-dismissed FBI Director James Comey, saying, “I hope you can let this go.”

    The New York Times reported that Comey authored a memo on the exchange after the February meeting. An anonymous associate of Comey’s “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.”

    FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm
    ACLU Moves to Unseal FBI Comey Firing Documents

    Following the Times report, an anonymous source confirmed the memo’s existence to AP and that Comey had written that Trump asked him to end the investigation. 

    The Times report was “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey,” the White House said in a statement to reporters.

    Flynn was ousted for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of a conversation Flynn had with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Comey allegedly wrote the memo and others as “part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president’s improper efforts to influence a continuing investigation,” per Times reporter Michael Schmidt.

    Comey confirmed to the Senate in March that the FBI was indeed in the midst of an active investigation into ties between Trump and Russia, and gave no indication in subsequent Senate testimony on May 3 that he felt pressured by the president or that he had observed attempts to obstruct those probes.   

    Supporters wave USA posters while US President Barack Obama speaks during a rally in support of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in front of Independence Hall during their final rally on the eve of election day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Mark Makela
    US Democratic Party Fails to Score on Trump Woes, Negative Views Increase

    On Tuesday morning, Trump announced via his favorite social media platform, Twitter, that he has been probing individuals, including Comey and his peers, since January 20, “to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community…..”

    Following Comey’s removal from office on May 9, Trump tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” This was immediately questioned as a potential constitutional violation, specifically witness intimidation.

    Now it appears those “tapes,” which the White House has repeatedly said it has no comment on, would come in handy in proving one side or the other’s version of the story.

    WikiLeaks has offered $100,000 for the “tapes.” 

    On Monday, the Washington Post issued a bombshell report that Trump disclosed classified information to Moscow that risked breaching the cover of US intelligence assets in the Middle East. The report was denied by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser HR McMaster and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell. Moscow also denied the claims. McMaster, who was present at the meeting with Trump, Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said intelligence methods were discussed "at no time."

    Related:

    How Comey Dismissal Might Play Up to Trump's Opponents
    Washington Remains in a Tizzy Following Trump’s Firing of FBI Director Comey
    Comey Reportedly Thinks Trump Fired Him Over Refusal to Pledge Personal Loyalty
    Did Trump Spark a ‘Political Civil War’ in Firing Comey?
    US Senator McCain 'Regrets' FBI Director Comey's Dismissal by President Trump
    Tags:
    Leaks, Sergei Lavrov, Sergey Kislyak, Donald Trump, James Comey, United States
