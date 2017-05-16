UN Syria Envoy Proposes to Create Consultative Mechanism on Const'l Issues

© AFP 2017/ DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL Syria Talks Parties Consider Creation of Mechanism of Discussing Constitution

GENEVA (Sputnik) — UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura proposed on Tuesday to create a technical, consultative mechanism on constitutional and legal issues and invited parties to the Syrian conflict to participate in it, the proposal paper obtained by Sputnik said.

"The Special Envoy is establishing a Technical Consultative Mechanism on Constitutional and Legal Issues, and invites the sides to constructively participate," the paper said.

Two sources from different opposition groups confirmed to Sputnik that they had received this paper.

The Consultative Mechanism will start its work immediately and seek to find ways for drafting a new constitution for the country.

"The Consultative Mechanism will begin work in Geneva immediately. The Consultative Mechanism may work between formal sessions of the Intra-Syrian talks, and may also be on hand to support the formal sessions of Intra-Syrian talks," the paper said.

"In its initial work, the Consultative Mechanism shall seek to identify for review specific options for the process of constitutional drafting, and for the conduct of a national conference / national dialogue, and identify for review specific options for ensuring a sound constitutional and legal basis for any framework agreed in Geneva embodying a package and including providing for credible, all-inclusive, non-sectarian governance, " the annex with a work-plan for the mechanism reads.