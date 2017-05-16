CIA Claims of Russian Interference in US Election 'Totally Absurd' - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — CIA spokesperson Heather Fritz Horniak said earlier on Tuesday that the responsibility of the Russian intelligence services for the election-related hacking is "an established fact."

"This is totally absurd and an attempt by CIA to cover its back because a week before the election there was an official request from the United States on the basis of intergovernmental agreements, and we [the Russian side]…gave the Americans a detailed official response, after which all the US security agencies, including the CIA and the FBI, calmed down and were satisfied that no facts of interference had been established," Andrey Krutskikh, Ambassador at Large at the Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

"The issue was closed. There were no more complaints on the part of US security officials after that," Krutskikh, who is also the Special Representative of the Russian President for the issues of international cooperation in the field of information security, stressed.

Russian officials, including the president, have repeatedly denied Moscow interfered in the US election process calling such claims "absurd" and "groundless."