Clinton vs Trump: Rematch to Commence?

Incredible as it may seem, the dust over Donald Trump's win has yet to settle in Washington, Radio Sputnik commentator Ilya Kharlamov noted

Moreover, Trump's opponents do not miss any chance to pour more gasoline on the fire, accusing the US president of "colluding" with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent meeting with President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has prompted a new wave of speculation — this time about a Russian photographer allegedly "bugging" the White House.

Last Wednesday, Lavrov and Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak met with Trump in the Oval Office. The meeting was attended by only two photographers, one from each side, while the general press was denied accreditation to the event. While the White House decided not to release its images, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made its photos public.

"I believe that in this situation everyone understands that it's real hysteria in the US media. It can be described as intellectual agony," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked on the issue.

© Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.

As if that were not enough, The Washington Post claimed that Trump shared top-secret information with Russian officials.

In response to the accusations, Tillerson emphasized that during the meeting with the Russian delegation the US president had discussed a wide range of issues including those related to counterterrorism efforts, but had not mentioned sources, methods or military operations.

Later Trump tweeted that he had every right to share facts regarding the terror issue with Russia.

"As President, I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. [White House] meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS [Daesh] & terrorism," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Still, those pushing ahead with the idea to impeach Donald Trump do not pay much attention to actual facts, Kharlamov pointed out. Instead of dealing with what is real they merely try to blow up the scandal.

Predictably, the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey, which nearly coincided with the visit of the Russian delegation, triggered a heated debate among Trump's opponents.

The Russian commentator referred to former National Security Agency (NSA) analyst John R. Schindler's article entitled "This Can't End Well for Trump."

Commenting on Trump's firing Comey from his job, Schindler drew historic parallels between the ongoing developments in the White House and President Richard Nixon's decision to remove Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus, all involved in the Watergate investigation in late October 1973.

"Where this all ends now is anyone's guess, though Trump's firing his secret police chief unavoidably will bring scrutiny to issues-above all his links to Russia-which the president is desperate to make disappear," Schindler wrote.

However, the problem is that no evidence backing the claim of Trump's "collusion" with Russia has yet emerged.

"RussiaGate, MoscowGate, KremlinGate — US political scientists continue to compete in ingenuity, inventing new terms," Kharlamov said, "Thus, the Democrats and their ideological supporters continue to prepare the ground for the desired resignation of Trump."

Meanwhile, former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton seems to be moving right in: it was reported that she had kicked off a new initiative called Onward Together seeking to target Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Cheryl K. Chumley of The Washington Times suggested that Onward Together resembles nothing so much as the Clinton Foundation 2.0. According to the journalist, the initiative is actually aimed at "fundraising."

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Clinton Foundation and the potential conflict of interests, Chumley wrote: "Watchdoggers, start your engines. Here's a money trail that just begs to be followed."

In his May interview with Sputnik investigative journalist and Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who has been investigating the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for a few years, suggested that this initiative wouldn't work.

"Hillary Clinton could not win an election they tried to rig, outspending Donald Trump by hundreds of millions of dollars with the fawning support of the mainstream media," he told Sputnik. "Certainly, there are millions of Americans who will continue to support the badly stained Clinton brand no matter what. But here is a piece of advice for Democrats — you are only helping your opponents by encouraging this foolishness."

"The Clintons belong on the 'ash heap of history' — sending money their way is foolish and I imagine we shall soon see that fewer and fewer wealthy Democrats will continue to subsidize this family that for too long has enjoyed what I believe are ill-gotten gains, subject to recoupment by the IRS and Department of Justice, should they choose to do so," Ortel underscored.

Kharlamov shares a similar stance: according to the commentator, the future of the anti-Trump Clinton initiative is rather bleak.

However, it appears that Hillary Clinton and Trump's political opponents continue to entertain the hope of political revenge.