Verkhovna Rada Bans Russia's St. George's Ribbons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The motion was backed by 238 lawmakers with the minimum of 226 votes needed for approval. The law must be signed by President Petro Poroshenko to become effective.

The explanatory note to the law states that since 2014 the St. George's ribbon has been used by "pro-Russian separatists on the territory of Ukraine and became a symbol of separatism in Ukraine."

The St. George's ribbon is a widely recognized military symbol in Russia. It is also used by civilians as a patriotic symbol and as a symbol of public support to the Russian government, particularly since 2014.