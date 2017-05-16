Ex-Acting US Attorney General Yates Claims Moscow Had 'Real Leverage' Over Flynn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month that Flynn put himself at risk of being blackmailed by Russia.

"I think that this was a serious compromise situation, that the Russians had real leverage," Yates said in an interview set to air on CNN. "Whether he's fired or not is a decision for the president of the United States to make… but doesn't seem like that's a person who should be sitting in the national security adviser position."

Eighteen days after Yates warned the White House Counsel about Flynn, the White House announced Trump had fired Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in US elections and having contacts with the Trump campaign, and have characterized the charges as an absurd attempt to distract the US public from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.