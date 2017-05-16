Moscow on New Anti-Russian Sanctions: Kiev Building Authoritarian State

"A devil-may-care attitude of the Ukrainian authorities to any international norms of law and morality, their commitments in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms have become commonplace," the ministry said in a statement commenting on the Kiev's move.
"Fearing the slightest signs of dissent in the country, the Kiev regime moves with seven-league steps towards building an authoritarian state in which freedom of speech and unhindered access to information are subject to stringent restrictions," the statement said.
The new anti-Russian sanctions introduced by the Ukrainian authorities hardly correspond to the principles adopted by both Europe and the world, as well as to the basic foundations foundations of civil society, Moscow added.
"All this hardly corresponds to the accepted European and international principles, as well as the notion of the foundations of civil society."
Kiev has imposed several rounds of anti-Moscow sanctions citing Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations of both Kiev and its Western partners. Commenting on Tuesday's decision of the Ukrainian authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.
