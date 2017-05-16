Saudi Arabia Believes US Will Come to Help Riyadh Resolve its Issues in Mideast

Since the end of World War II, the US and Saudi Arabia have developed military, economic, political and even cultural strategic relations. The upcoming visit is expected to overcome the differences that emerged during Barack Obama’s presidency, according to Wahid Hashim.
He said that Trump’s visit would emphasize the special role Saudi Arabia has played in US foreign policy. The expert also suggested that the Iranian nuclear program and its consequences for the situation in the region would be discussed.
"Daesh will dominate the agenda of the upcoming talks. Among other issues is the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Palestine. Cooperation and joint forces are needed in those regions," Wahid Hashim said.
He continued: "Foreign policy of the Republicans is focused on observing US national strategic interests and these interests coincide with the interests of key players in the Gulf."
He added that for Riyadh it is important to resolve the crisis in Yemen. Wahid Hashim expressed hope that Trump’s visit would have a positive impact on the situation.
Before becoming US President, Trump made a series of harsh remarks about the Gulf monarchy, including accusing a Saudi prince of wanting to "control US politicians with daddy’s money." He also accused Riyadh of sponsoring terrorism and once said that the kingdom would not exist without assistance from the US. However, now Trump is expected to reinstate the longtime US-Saudi alliance.
According to RT, good relations with Saudi Arabia have always been good for the US establishment, since many prominent lobbying groups in the US receive money from Riyadh to promote Saudi interests.
