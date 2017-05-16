Russia Considers Extradition of Montenegrin Citizen Suspected of Coup Attempt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nikic was detained in Russia's southern region of Rostov on April 4. The 59-year-old man is suspected of playing a taking part in a coup attempt in Montenegro during the nation's parliamentary elections last year.

"Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation is considering the request of Montenegro's Ministry of Justice to extradite Montenegrin citizen Ananije Nikic. He is currently under pre-extradition proceedings," the press service said.

On October 16, 2016, Montenegrin law enforcement officials announced that 20 Serbian citizens were detained over plotting terror attacks and a coup in the country.

Nikic, along with two Russian citizens and several Serbian nationals, were put on the international wanted list as suspects in the coup attempt.

According to Montenegrin media, Nikic served as a translator for Montenegro's opposition Democratic Front and accompanied the party's delegations during visits to Russia between 2015 and 2016.