India Calls for Early Resumption of Israel-Palestine Talks

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — During the talks with Palestinian President Abbas, Prime Minister Modi stressed for the early resumption of talks between Palestine and Israel.

"President Abbas and I have concluded useful and detailed discussions that will add further strength to our partnership. We had extensive exchange of views on the situation in West Asia and the Middle East Peace Process. We agreed that the challenges in West Asia must be addressed through sustainable political dialogue and peaceful means. India hopes for early resumption of talks between Palestine and Israeli sides to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after meeting the Palestinian President Abbas in New Delhi.

India has assured Palestine help to build its economy and support the development and capacity-building efforts.

India has also agreed to provide assistance to Palestine in the areas of information technology, youth and skill development. India is undertaking projects assistance for a flagship techno-park projects in Ramallah which will serve as an IT hub in Palestine.

Palestinian President Abbas also met President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. President Abbas is on a four-day visit to India.

