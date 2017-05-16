Russian PM Hopes for Gradual Development of Ties With France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Philippe was named the prime minister on Monday. The newly-appointed official, aged 46, has been a member of the lower house of the French Parliament from the center-right The Republicans party since 2012 as well as the president of the agglomeration community of Le Havre since 2010.

"I expect that your activity in this position will promote the gradual development of the Russian-French relations. I am convinced that the expansion of the trade and economic cooperation, implementation of joint projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, high technology and other sectors corresponds to the long-term interests of our countries," Medvedev said in a telegram as quoted by the Russian government website.