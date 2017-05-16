Moscow Should Avoid Retaliating Against Kiev’s Sanctions - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian lawmaker stressed that Ukrainian nationals, who already face the consequences of the deteriorated relationship between the neighbor countries, are the ones who will be most negatively affected by the restrictive measures.

"Perhaps we should not do the same because it is their actions. We already have a strained relationship," Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house international affairs committee, told reporters, referring to the new sanctions by Kiev.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to expand the list of Russian individuals and legal entities, against which sanctions were imposed, and to extend the duration of the sanctions.

The appendices to the NSDC decision indicate that the expanded sanctions list imposed by Ukraine against Russia includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including several media outlets, Kaspersky Lab global cybersecurity company and Yandex technology giant. Kiev also blocked access to such Russia-based social networks as the VK (VKontakte) and Odnoklassniki.