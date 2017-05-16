Moscow Calls Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Media Outlets Political Censorship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision to expand the list of Russian individuals and legal entities , against which sanctions were imposed, and to extend the duration of the sanctions. The appendix to the NSDC decision mentions the sanctioned legal entities, including Sputnik news agency.

"As a manifestation of censorship based on political motives," Zakharova told the Russian Kommersant FM radio station when asked about Moscow's opinion about the new sanctions.

"The Kiev regime is using all methods of force to influence its citizens: from a ban on music and literature to military aggression against its people," the spokeswoman added.

Ukraine's sanctions include the blocking of assets — a temporary restriction on the right to use and dispose of property; stopping fulfillment of economic and financial obligations; restriction or termination of the provision of telecommunications services and the use of public telecommunications networks.

The sanctions were also imposed against such Russian TV channels as Zvezda, TVC, NTV Plus, RenTV, RBC.