Syria Talks Parties Consider Creation of Mechanism of Discussing Constitution

GENEVA (Sputnik) — This round of Syria talks in Geneva will be organized slightly different compared to the previous ones, as the sides are going to have businesslike intensive meetings and are not going to deliver press stakeouts.

"Technical details of this mechanism have not been coordinated yet. Its composition and work format will be the main topic for the talks in Geneva," a source said.

Another source added that a working group for constitutional matters can be created, but the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and Damascus delegations are so far skeptical about it.

The fact that constitution is going to be the main topic on the agenda at the sixth round of talks in Geneva was also confirmed to Sputnik by the leader of the Astana platform of Syrian opposition, Randa Kassis.

"Constitution. De Mistura wants to work on the constitution," Kassis said, asked what the new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is going to focus on.