Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Yandex for Three Years - Poroshenko's Decree

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the addenda to the NSDC decision published on the presidential website, sanctions were imposed for a period of three years against Yandex, whose branches are located both in Moscow and Kiev. Kaspersky Lab and its Kiev branch, as well as Dr. Web company were also sanctioned for three years.

Poroshenko on Tuesday enacted the NSDC decision to expand the list of Russian individuals and legal entities, against which sanctions were imposed, and to extend the duration of the sanctions.