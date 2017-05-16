Ukrainian FM Klimkin 'Overestimates the Results of Talks With Trump'

"One of the most important political messages was the real intention to be engaged in mounting pressure over Russia. There are some very interesting ideas. I will discuss them only after they are coordinated with our friends," Kilmkin said in an interview with the Ukrainian broadcaster TSN.
"Of course, there are economic leverage tools and sanctions. But it is only one of the dimensions," he added.
According to the minister, Washington will coordinate further steps on de-escalation in Donbass with Germany and France.
"Pavlo Klimkin said there are new ideas of pressure over Russia by the US and other countries. In fact, this is just a figure of speech for his visit. The fact that he was standing by Trump for several minutes does not mean that Klimkin knows US tactic and strategy. Whatever they are no one filled him in on Washington’s goals on Russia during such a short visit," Asafov pointed out.
According to the expert, the US currently sees Ukraine as a tool to put pressure over Russia.
"Trump is simply using Ukraine as an argument to prepare for talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. He cannot just give up this trump card which can be used to pressure Russia. But we should pay attention to what [Ukrainian President] Petro Poroshenko said. Yesterday, he expressed regret that the White House has not yet appointed a supervisor on Ukraine," Asafov said.
According to the expert, Klimkin overestimates the importance of the Ukrainian problem for Washington.
Meanwhile, according to Andrei Sidorov from the world politics department of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Klimkin’s talks with Trump and Pence will not significantly change Washington’s stance towards Moscow.
"Sanctions [against Russia] are already in place. They have not been removed. Thus, formally speaking, pressure [on Russia] already exists. What else could they do?" Sidorov told Sputnik.
According to him, such rhetoric is unlikely to result in a "greater number of sanctions and other hardline moves."
On the same day Klimkin met with Trump and Pence the US president held talks in Washington with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"This is not a policy of double standards. This is rather a signal that the Trump administration still doesn’t have a clear vision of its strategy on Russia," he suggested.
Commenting on the West’s support for Ukraine, Sidorov noted that currently the US and the European Union are decreasing financial assistance for Kiev.
"Currently, the West is turning its financial support for Ukraine into moral support. Of course, the West provides significant moral and information support for Kiev, but financial assistance is decreasing. As a result, pressure [on Russia] will continue to remain moral and is unlikely to increase," he said.
