Syrian Ceasefire Guarantors Working at Safe Zones Implementation

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Astana Opposition Platform Aims to Create Group to Support Syria Safe Zones Deal - Leader

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The working meetings that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held in Beijing with the leadership of Syrian ceasefire guarantor states showed that the sides are actively engaged in working at the implementation of de-escalation zones in Syria, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Tuesday.

"The working meetings of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev with representatives of the guarantor states in Beijing, more precisely with the leadership of Russia and Turkey, which [meetings] have just finished in Beijing, showed that the parties are now actively engaged in working at various aspects of the implementation of this memorandum [on de-escalation zones]," Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

"As I understand it, military departments are involved in this work in the first place, because we are talking about a specific shape, geographical, of the zones of de-escalation on the map, as well as the establishment of observation posts and checkpoints along these zones of de-escalation," Abdrakhmanov added.