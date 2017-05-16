UNSC Agrees to Take Further Measures Regarding North Korea Missile Launches

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council in a statement condemned recent missile launches by North Korea and agreed to take further actions to prevent future incidents.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on 28 April and 13 May of 2017," the statement said on Monday. "The members of the Security Council agreed that the Security Council would continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures including sanctions, in line with the Council’s previously expressed determination."

The Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent launches by North Korea.