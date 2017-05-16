Register
02:22 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump pumps his fist.

    White House Shakeup? Spicer, Bannon, Priebus Said to Be on the Chopping Block

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8301

    In the wake US President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, at least six sources have reportedly leaked information about a big White House staff shakeup coming in the near future.

    According to the New York Times, leaks from six separate White House sources claim that the unpopular US president, growing increasingly anxious at the inability of his staff to craft a message that will reverse the downward trend of his public image, is on the brink of firing much of his close staff, including Press Secretary Sean Spicer and right-wing White House advisor Steve Bannon.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Snowden, Chomsky Among Activists Urging Trump to Drop Charges Against Assange

    Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been highly critical of Trump for firing the FBI director. The president is "frustrated, and angry at everyone," according to a source close to the president, cited by news and information company Axios. "The advice he's getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose."

    Among anticipated changes are suggestions that Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle could become the White House press secretary, or that current Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders could replace Spicer.

    Current White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is also said to be on the chopping block, as well as former Breitbart head Steve Bannon, who was recently booted from the US National Security Council.

    A former military communications official, current White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been responsible for more than a few significant gaffes since his appointment to the post of White House press secretary.

    Earlier this year Spicer compared Syrian President Bashar Assad to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, claiming that even the notorious Hitler did not go so far as to use chemical weapons against his own people in World War II.

    When it was pointed out that Hitler gassed to death millions of German Jews — and others — during the Holocaust, there was little evident repercussion.

    Spicer also claimed that Trump "acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions" when the president fired FBI Director Comey.

    Trump, however, pointedly refuted Spicer's statement, suggesting during a television interview that Comey's firing was not based upon recommendations from Rosenstein and Sessions.

    "I was going to fire regardless of the recommendation," Trump asserted during the interview, reiterating, "Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey."

    In another oft-cited — and oft-mocked — incident, Spicer attempted to avoid questions by spending a brief period of time "hidden in the darkness and among bushes" outside of the White House, according to the The Washington Post.

    Related:

    Steve Bannon Should Be 'Completely Out' From Administration - US Senator
    Pelosi Calls for Probe Into 'Outrageous Breach of FBI Independence' by Priebus
    Kellyanne Conway on White House Press Secretary Job: I’d Rather 'Slit my Wrists'
    Tags:
    bush, hideout, media leaks, firing, Holocaust, White House, Republican National Committee, James Comey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Bashar al-Assad, Adolf Hitler, Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, United States, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok