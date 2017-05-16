Register
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    Out of the Woods and ‘Onward Together’: Hillary Clinton Launches Super-Pac

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    Three days after US President Donald Trump claimed former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should “never” have been exonerated by the FBI, the most prominent -- and polarizing -- woman in American politics took to Twitter to announce a series of new Political Action Committees.

    After suffering defeat at a 306 to 203 electoral vote count in favor of Trump, Clinton said she believes “more than ever” in her decades-long political career that “citizen engagement” is important for maintaining democracy. She reached her conclusion after several months of “reflecting” and “spending time with family.”

    “We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and run for office,” Clinton declared. During the campaign season Clinton frequently spoke at podiums with the moto “stronger together.”

    The latest political vehicle Clinton will steer, in cooperation with 6-term Vermont governor Howard Dean, seems to borrow from French president-elect Emmanuel Macron’s campaign movement "En Marche!," usually translated as "Onward!"

    Clinton says Onward Together’s goal is to advance “the progressive vision” supported by almost 66 million voters in the 2016 election, according to an email sent to Politico.

    Onward Together will give “direct funding” to five groups: Swing Left, Emerge America, Color of Change, Indivisible and Run for Something. 

    Some Twitter users voiced suspicions that Clinton is starting the Clinton Foundation 2.0. When it isn’t engaged in financial operations, Onward Together will “help amplify” what these groups do and “help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach,” Clinton told Politico.

    In early May, Clinton publicly identified herself with “the resistance” movement to oppose Trump’s policies. 

    Transferring the momentum from a political campaign to a non-profit isn’t novel, however, the Hill pointed out. President Obama’s campaign operations ran through Organizing for America, or simply OFA as staffers called it. OFA was rebranded as Organizing for Action, a move that produced no shortage of ambiguity among former campaign staffers, multiple OFA alumni told Sputnik. 

    Tags:
    Onward Together, Hillary Clinton, United States
