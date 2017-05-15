Ukraine's Poroshenko to Consult Soon With G7 Leaders on Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that he was planning to hold consultations with G7 leaders in the near future to discuss the situation in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

"I'm going to hold consultations with the G7 leaders in the near future, I start with Germany, when I leave on a visit to Berlin on May 20, where there will be lengthy and substantial talks with German leader Angela Merkel," Poroshenko said in an interview aired by the ICTV television.

"We will discuss in detail the coordination of our actions," Poroshenko said adding that phone talks and meetings with other G7 leaders were on the agenda.

"I will raise the issue of extending sanctions [against Russia] not for six months but for 12 months, we will do our best to motivate Russia to come to the negotiating table and implement Minsk [accords]…" the Ukrainian president stressed.