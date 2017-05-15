Register
    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    North Korea Also Wants ‘Right Circumstances’ for Meeting With Trump

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    The Chosun Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper published in Japan, wrote on Monday that the Trump administration should create the “proper situation” for a dialogue with DPRK leadership if he truly wants to see an end to the crisis.

    "The decades-long confrontation between the North and the United States would never be addressed for itself with just a recent remark by Trump that has hinted at the possibility of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un," read the article in the paper published by Chongryon, a Japanese organization of Koreans with close ties to the Pyongyang government.

    "The Trump administration has shown a flexible attitude toward the North this month, including Trump's remarks on the summit talks, and yet it is a mere showy gesture without substance."

    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Sparks Global Concern (PHOTOS)

    The article references Trump's comments in early May that he would be "honored" to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un "under the right circumstances."

    "We've got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down immediately," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in a clarification of what the right circumstances would be. "Clearly, the conditions are not there right now."

    North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Saturday that DPRK authorities claimed could carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead." The missile proved itself to have "a level of performance never before seen from a North Korean missile," according to North Korea analysis group project 38 North.

    "It appears to have not only demonstrated an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that might enable them to reliably strike the US base at Guam, but more importantly, may represent a substantial advance to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)," the report reads.

    A man watches a TV news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with a file footage, at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting After North Korean Missile Launch

    The Trump administration has made its stance firm: it doesn't desire war or regime change with the Hermit Kingdom, but they will not accept anything less than a total nuclear disarmament. To that end, Trump is willing to do whatever it takes to engineer the "right circumstances" for a meeting. 

    In April, Vice President Mike Pence claimed that the United States has no need to negotiate with North Korea "at this time."

    "The only thing we need to hear from North Korea is that they are ending and ultimately dismantling their nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program," Pence told CNN, adding that the US will continue to exert pressure until this end is met. 

    "That kind of economic and diplomatic pressure will result we hope in the regime in Pyongyang forfeiting their ambitions, forfeiting their nuclear weapons program and join the family of nations."

    Ok