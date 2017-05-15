Washington Calls on Russia, China to Do Everything Possible on N Korea Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is urging Russia and China to use sanctions to apply pressure on North Korea in response to the latest missile test it conducted over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing Monday.

"We are calling on all of those folks in the region, particularly China and Russia, to do everything they can in terms of sanctions to help resolve the situation and bring stability to the peninsula," Spicer said.

The spokesperson added that there is "no question" North Korea continues to pose a threat to the United States, Japan, South Korea and its neighbors, including both China and Russia.

North Korea conducted a successful test over the weekend of a new, single-stage ballistic missile capable of striking Hawaii and other US targets in the Pacific. The missile flew some 500 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea said the missile it tested was designed to carry a large-sized nuclear warhead.