US Open to Cooperate with Russia, Iran to Establish Peace in Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States remains open to work together with both Russia and Iran to mitigate the Syrian conflict, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

"The US will work with both Russia and Iran to bring peaceful solution to Syria," Spicer stated. "Russia and Iran should acknowledge [Syrian president Bashar] Assad's atrocities… and use their influence to address them."

At the fourth round of negotiations on the Syrian ceasefire, which took place in Kazakh capital of Astana earlier in May, safe, or de-escalation, zones in Syria's Idlib province and seven other regions were agreed on.

The monitoring and management of the safe zones is set to be carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states of Russia, Turkey and Iran, while third parties may be brought in if there are mutual arrangements made between the three states, according to the Russian General Staff.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss, among other topics, the countries' joint efforts to bring a peaceful solution to Syria.