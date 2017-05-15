Register
23:21 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    US Open to Cooperate with Russia, Iran to Establish Peace in Syria - White House

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (59)
    346404

    The White House spokesperson said that the US remained open to work with Russia and Iran to mitigate the Syrian conflict.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States remains open to work together with both Russia and Iran to mitigate the Syrian conflict, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

    "The US will work with both Russia and Iran to bring peaceful solution to Syria," Spicer stated. "Russia and Iran should acknowledge [Syrian president Bashar] Assad's atrocities… and use their influence to address them."

    Iceberg near Hooker Island, Franz Josef Land, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo
    US, Russia Should Cooperate on Arctic Infrastructure - Alaska Governor's Adviser
    At the fourth round of negotiations on the Syrian ceasefire, which took place in Kazakh capital of Astana earlier in May, safe, or de-escalation, zones in Syria's Idlib province and seven other regions were agreed on.

    The monitoring and management of the safe zones is set to be carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states of Russia, Turkey and Iran, while third parties may be brought in if there are mutual arrangements made between the three states, according to the Russian General Staff.

    Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss, among other topics, the countries' joint efforts to bring a peaceful solution to Syria.

    Topic:
    Memorandum on Safe Zones in Syria (59)

    Related:

    US-Russia Cooperation in Arctic Council, Polar Region Successful - DoS
    US to Cooperate With New South Korean President on N Korea Threat - Congressman
    Russia 'Very Cooperative' Member of Arctic Council, US State Department Says
    Tags:
    cooperation, White House, Sean Spicer, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok