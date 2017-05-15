US Senator Calls for Anti-China Sanctions After North Korea Missile Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — North Korea conducted a successful test over the weekend of a new, single-stage ballistic missile capable of striking Hawaii and other US targets in the Pacific. The missile flew some 500 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is at the most unstable point since the armistice and the administration must immediately ramp up the sanctions track, especially against the Chinese that are enabling North Korea's nuclear program," Gardner said in the statement.

The senator explained he does not believe the United States is putting the requisite pressure against China that is necessary to stop North Korea Pyongyang and pledged to "continue to urge the administration to do so."

Gardner noted the most recent missile test by North Korea appears to be one of its most advanced yet.

"[It] proves that a policy of maximum pressure that fully enforces all sanctions against the regime is the only way to bring Kim Jong-un to his senses," he added.

North Korea said the missile it tested was designed to carry a large-sized nuclear warhead.