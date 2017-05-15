UN Secretary-General Condemns Recent Ballistic Missile Launch by North Korea

UNITED NATIONS — On May 14, North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong in the North Pyongan province. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after it flew 500 miles.

"The Secretary-General condemns the launch of another ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on the DPRK to ensure full compliance with its international obligations and return to the path of denuclearization."

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting to discuss the actions of the North Korean government.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia considers missile and nuclear tests unacceptable. Putin emphasized the necessity to return to dialogue and added the intimidation of North Korea must stop.

A number of countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, also criticized North Korea for conducting the latest missile launch.