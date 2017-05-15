Snowden, Chomsky Among Activists Urging Trump to Drop Charges Against Assange

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since 2012, Assange has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London out of fear of being extradited to Sweden and ultimately to the United States. In the United States, the WikiLeaks founder could face espionage charges for publishing secret US documents through his website.

In April 2017, media reported that US authorities were ready to file charges against Assange for the leaks of confidential documents via his website.

"We ask you to immediately close the Grand Jury investigation into WikiLeaks and drop any charges against Julian Assange and other Wikileaks staff members which the Department of Justice is planning," the open letter published on the website of the Courage Foundation said.

According to the open letter, the threat to the WikiLeaks founder poses a threat to free speech, which is "the great virtue of the United States," and to free journalism.