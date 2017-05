MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron has named Edouard Philippe, the mayor of the city of Le Harve, the new prime minister of the country, Elysee Palace Secretary General Alexis Kohler said Monday.

"The president of the republic has named Mr Edouard Philippe the prime minister and tasked him with forming the new government," Kohler told reporters as broadcast by the BFMTV channel.