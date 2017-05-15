Register
15:46 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor and leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party CDU Angela Merkel reacts after her speech at the CDU party convention in Essen, Germany, December 6, 2016.

    Against All Odds: What Victory in Election in Germany’s West Means for Merkel

    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU Party has won the regional election in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The results of the voting have drastically changed the situation four months before the general election in Germany, Deutsche Welle wrote.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Merkel’s CDU 7% Ahead of Social Democrats Four Months Before Elections
    In the parliamentary election in North Rhine-Westphalia on May 14, the German Social Democratic Party suffered a major defeat. This is the third consecutive failure of the SPD over the last two months – after the elections in the federal states of Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein.

    According to Deutsche Welle, the voting in North Rhine-Westphalia serves as a kind of a general rehearsal of the election in the German Bundestag that is set to take place on September 24.

    "The defeat of the Social Democrats in North Rhine-Westphalia and their candidate for Chancellor Martin Schulz is particularly painful. Firstly, because he himself comes from here [this federal state]; secondly, this federal land has always been a mainstay, the main springboard of the SPD, and thirdly, the election here can be viewed as a kind of a general rehearsal [before the big day in September]," Deutsche Welle wrote.

    According to Spiegel Online magazine, the victory in North Rhine-Westphalia is a great success for Merkel.

    "Merkel has proved it to all them again: to all the naggers and doubters, all the nervous lads from her own ranks, who – after the refugee crisis and the electoral defeats last year – already predicted the Union’s decline. After the CDU triumph in North-Rhine Westphalia, they, too, could see: this Merkel is undefeatable," the magazine wrote.

    The CDU is encouraged

    "The big goal this year is the victory in the Bundestag election in September, which we want to achieve. So, today we have an occasion to celebrate, but tomorrow we start serious work for the benefit of Germany," Secretary General of the CDU Party Peter Tauber told journalists in Berlin.

    Tauber noted that the main reasons behind the victory of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia was the strategy demonstrated by the CDU team in the most important areas for the region, such as "internal security, erroneous infrastructure and educational policy."

    Internal security

    The issue of internal security has without a doubt become one of the most decisive factors behind the victory of the CDU in the election in North Rhine-Westphalia, given the large number of security incidents that took place over the last several months.

    Train line, Germany
    © Flickr/ kaffeeeinstein
    No Men Allowed: Female-Only Trains Appear in Germany After Cologne Sex Attacks
    They include massive sexual attacks on female residents of the city of Cologne by young men of North African and Arab appearance that occurred during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The police received more than 700 applications from women who suffered from sexual harassment and beatings, as well as numerous thefts.

    Another scandal that affected the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016 was a terrorist attack that took place in Berlin on December 19, when a truck rammed into people at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 more.

    Sociological surveys conducted by several research institutions showed that security issues were one of the main reasons driving people to cast their votes for Angela Merkel.

    According to the Infratest dimap poll, which was published last week, 64 percent of Germans consider the situation in the world to be threat for Germany, and 69 percent agree with the statement that Merkel can ensure the wellbeing of the country in such turbulent times.

    Related:

    Merkel's Party Wins Election in SPD Heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia
    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
    Merkel's Conservative Bloc Gains Ground 4 Months Ahead of German Election - Poll
    Merkel: Germany Not The First One Who Must Expand Capacities in Afghanistan'
    Tags:
    Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok