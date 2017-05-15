Marine Le Pen Regains Presidency of National Front Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 24, Le Pen temporarily stepped down as the National Front's leader to concentrate on her presidential campaign but ultimately lost to independent Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the election, held on May 7, with 33.9 percent of the vote.

"Proud of the trust that @MLP_officiel [Marine Le Pen] gave to me. She now regains the presidency of the @FN_officiel [National Front]!" Briois wrote in his Twitter blog.

Fier de la confiance que @MLP_officiel m'a accordée. Elle retrouve aujourd'hui la présidence du @FN_officiel! Cap sur les législatives — Steeve Briois (@SteeveBriois) 15 мая 2017 г.

The politician's announcement comes a month before the legislative election. The two-round voting is scheduled for June 11 and June 18.

When addressing her supporters on the night after the second round of the election, Le Pen said that the National Front aims to become the main opposition force in France.