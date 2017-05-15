Register
15:46 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Barbados

    Paradise Has Run Out of Money: Barbados May Be Forced to Ask IMF for Loan

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5110

    The economy of the Caribbean paradise island of Barbados is facing meltdown after years of alleged mismanagement and an over-reliance on tourism. The country may be forced to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout in order to pay police officers and civil servants.

    The Prime Minister of Barbados, Freundel Stewart, is coming under increasing pressure to obtain a loan from the IMF.

    The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen on a headquarters building in Washington
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN
    IMF Sets Administrative Budget for 2018 at $1.1 Billion

    The economy of the Caribbean island hit the buffers after the 2008 financial crisis, with tourism plummeting and the country's economy contracting by four per cent.

    The global recession highlighted Barbados' over-reliance on the tourism industry and the island is showing little sign of bouncing back.

    In March, Stewart rejected a call by the country's respected former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur, to seek help with the ailing economy from the IMF.

    Stewart's Democratic Labour Party (DLP) was elected in 2013 and must hold an election in the next year.

    Marla Dukharan, an economist with the Royal Bank of Canada who specializes in the Caribbean, said an IMF bailout was almost inevitable but she said recently: "In such situations, governments are typically less likely to exercise fiscal prudence and implement any major policy shifts that could possibly jeopardize their chances of staying in power."

    In her report she found the Central Bank of Barbados's reserves fell by 29 percent to US$329 million in February 2017, enough to pay for two months of imports.

    "This is the fastest pace of decline since November 2013, and the 21st consecutive month of falling reserves," said the report.

    The opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has claimed around four out of 10 young Barbadians are out of work and there is "growing hopelessness and restlessness among the country's young people" and "unprecedented levels of gun violence and gun crime."

    There have also been water shortages on the island, hospital staff and resource shortages and the road network is said to be falling to pieces.

    The recently fired Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr. DeLisle Worrell said the government needed to call in the IMF, but Finance Minister Chris Sinckler last week ruled that out before an election.

    Shari Veronica, a Barbados-born blogger who fled the island in 2013 after being sexually assaulted, said the financial crisis was symptomatic of a wider malaise on the island which she claimed included a "misogynistic culture" with high levels of rape, incest and other abuses.

    "Barbados is worse off than even the IMF knows. They are not providing the IMF with all the information it needs. Barbados is broke. Barbados is a crime syndicate. No-one in politics or banking are ever jailed for their corruption so it is an easy landscape for economic corruption," Veronica told Sputnik.

    She said the BLP and the DLP were both to blame.

    "There has always been corruption in Barbados. There are a lot of tricksters, thieves and liars."

    Veronica claimed many of the problems affecting the mindset of the islanders were derived from their origins in slavery.

    "Barbadians sit comfortably in slavery and the white man there is not giving up their power. There is no innocence, no sinners, just industry," she said.

    "It's just the way it is in Barbados. They are accustomed to being slaves and they moved from full slavery into a servile industry, tourism. They did what came easy and what was normal — serving. Barbadians are 100 percent docile."

    Barbados is a holiday destination for many wealthy British businessmen and in December 2015 the chairman of the UK Environment Agency, Philip Dilley, was criticized after he flew off to a vacation there while 60,000 people in the North of England were coping with severe flooding. 

    Barbados
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Barbados

    Dilley was forced to resign a month later.

    Veronica said: "Barbados is worse off than even the IMF knows. They are not providing the IMF with all the information it needs. Barbados is broke."

    The Barbados government was unavailable for comment.

    Related:

    Official Faces Criticism for Vacation in Barbados During Floods in UK
    IMF Sets Administrative Budget for 2018 at $1.1 Billion
    Nowhere to Hide: IMF Advocates a Cashless World
    Tags:
    tourism industry, financial crisis, bailout, tourism, corruption, International Monetary Fund, Barbados, Caribbean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok