Putin on N Korea Missile Test: Overthrow of Regimes, Invasions Provoke Arms Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the overthrow of regimes and the invasion of other countries provoke an arms race.

"We realize that what we see recently in the world, namely, gross violation of international law and the invasion of the territory of foreign states, change of regimes, prompts such an arms race," Putin told journalists.

The Russian president said that Russia was categorically against the expansion of the nuclear club, including via North Korea.

"I would like to confirm that we are categorically against the expansion of the club of nuclear states, including through the Korean peninsula, through North Korea. our position is well known to our partners and the world, to North Korea in particular. We are against it and consider it counterproductive, damaging, dangerous," Putin told a press conference in China.

Putin added that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to him on North Korea's missile launch right after it occurred.

"Regarding this launch, immediately after the launch, the Russian defense minister reported to me about what was happening," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to China.

North Korea's missile launch did not pose a threat to Russia, although it has provocative influence, there is nothing good in this, Putin said.

"This launch did not pose a threat to us directly, but this, of course, provokes the development of the conflict, and there is nothing good about that," Putin said.

On Monday morning, North Korea officially confirmed that it had conducted the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday, and it was successful. The missile fell in the Sea of ​​Japan outside of Japan's special economic zone. The height of 2,000 kilometers was reached for the first time.