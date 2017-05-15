Register
14:15 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Developing China-Russia Ties a Strategic Choice - Xi Jinping

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    Developing and deepening China-Russia relations is a strategic choice by both countries, and they should make every effort to enhance and maintain the relations no matter how the international situation changes, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

    Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

    Both countries should strengthen strategic cooperation, jointly promote sustained and steady growth of the world economy and push for peaceful settlement of major international and regional issues, Xi said.

    The two countries hope to improve the global governance system, and inject more positive energy for the world peace and stability, Xi added.

    A man walks past the China National Convention Center, a venue of the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Thomas Peter
    Geopolitical Project: What China's One Belt, One Road Initiative is Really About
    Putin said the proactive communication, coordination between both countries and their support to each other on major international issues are an important, stabilizing factor for the international community.

    The two leaders also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation and other international and regional issues of common concern.

    On bilateral ties, Xi said the two countries should expand cooperation in areas such as science, technology and innovation, and raise the level of pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and achieve more results.

    President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping, right, during the Russia-China talks at the One Belt, One Road international forum
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin: Russia Will Actively Participate in 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative
    Putin said that Russia-China relations are developing at a high level, and they enjoy frequent high-level exchanges, close exchanges between government departments and legislative bodies.

    Putin said the bilateral trade has seen rapid growth and an improved trade structure, and the two sides should deepen cooperation in trade, energy, manufacturing, education, local, tourism and sports.

    Earlier on Sunday, both Xi and Putin attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

    In May 2015, China and Russia reached a consensus upon linking the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Xi noted that in the past two years, steady and remarkable progress has been seen in the efforts to dovetail cooperation.

    In the next stage, China is ready to work with Russia to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and promote the implementation of major projects, Xi said.

    Putin echoed Xi's call on the major projects and said Russia is willing to work with China to boost the link between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website

    Related:

    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Erdogan: 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Could Contribute to Defeat of Terrorism
    Putin to Visit China on May 14-15 to Participate in Belt and Road Forum
    China to Host Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14-15
    Tags:
    One Belt One Road, bilateral cooperation, Xi Jinping, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok