Japan Defense Chief, US Pacific Command Head to Discuss N Korean Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The meeting is expected to take place in the Japanese Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting After North Korean Missile Launch

Earlier on Monday, Pyongyang confirmed that it had successfully tested a ground-to-ground intermediate ballistic missile the previous day, according to South Korean media.

North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in recent months, all of which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolution. Pyongyang's provocations are also seen as a threat by its neighbors, Japan and South Korea, and their allies.