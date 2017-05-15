Register
08:11 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An oil pump

    Moscow, Riyadh to Propose Oil Output Cut Deal Extension for Another Nine Months

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8601

    Moscow and Riyadh are set to propose the prolongation of the Vienna agreement on oil output cuts for another nine months, the joint statement of the Russian and Saudi energy ministers said Monday.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Russian and Saudi Arabia will propose to extend the Vienna agreement on oil output cuts for nine months at the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), scheduled for May 24-25.

    "The two ministers agreed to do whatever it takes to achieve the desired goal of stabilizing the market… the joint actions of the participating producers should be extended by 9 months, through March 31, 2018," the statement said.

    The statement reads that "the two ministers undertook to consult with their colleagues within the group and with other producers between now and May 24, with the goal of reaching full consensus on the 9-month extension of the Declaration of Cooperation."

    The two ministers said that the proposal stipulates the extension of the Vienna agreement on the existing conditions.

    "On the existing conditions," Falih said at a joint press conference with Novak in Beijing answering the relevant question.

    Rosneft launches drilling of Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well
    © Photo: Press-service of Rosneft
    Vienna Oil Output Deal Can Be Extended for Six Months or More – Moscow
    Novak confirmed to Sputnik this information.

    "Our proposal is to keep the same conditions," Novak said.

    Speaking at a press conference in Beijing after the meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih that Russia and Saudi Arabia have come to the conclusion that the agreement should be extended until end of March of 2018.

    "We have come to the conclusion, that the agreement should be extended until the end of March of 2018," Falih said at a press conference in Beijing following the meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

    Novak, on his part, said that the Russian Energy Ministry has already held a meeting with representatives of Russia's oil companies and discussed the possibility to extend the deal for nine months, and the parties have worked out a coordinated position regarding this issue.

    "Of course, we discussed these issues with our companies, prior to the meeting with my counterpart, the Saudi Arabian [energy] minister. That is why, this is our common, consolidated position and approach," Novak said.

    Sun sets behind an oil pump.
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File
    OPEC Leans Toward Extension of Oil Production Level Freeze Deal - Iraqi Oil Minister
    In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices. The deal prescribes the possibility of extension.

    The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.

    Related:

    OPEC Prepares Draft Report on Oil Output Cut Deal – Russian Energy Ministry
    Ex-US Official Predicts OPEC Deal Will Be Extended, But Won't Affect Prices
    Drill Baby, Drill! Trump's Big Plans For US Oil Could Put OPEC in the Shadows
    Tags:
    oil output cuts, oil, agreement, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok