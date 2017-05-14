Register
23:05 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    Laughing Up Their Sleeves: Trump Watching Russia's Response Closer Than We Think

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    31084100

    Last week, President Trump said that Russia was "laughing up their sleeves" watching as America "tears itself apart" thanks to a Democratic Party campaign to smear him as a Russian puppet. Speaking to Sputnik, US politics specialist Vladimir Vasilyev said this shows that Trump is watching Russia's reaction to developments in the US very closely.

    On Thursday, exacerbated over Democratic politicians' months' long effort to paint him as beholden to Moscow, particularly after his firing of FBI Director James Comey, Donald Trump shot back, tweeting the Russia "must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the US tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election." 

    Asked to comment on this sentiment, Vladimir Vasilyev, chief research fellow at the Moscow-based Institute of US and Canada Studies, said that the statement was meant not only for his US audience, but for Russia too.

    President Donald Trump waves as he steps out of Air Force One during his arrival at JFK International airport in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    What's Behind Trump's Striking Back at Washington's 'Russophobes'
    Specifically, the analyst explained that Trump was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview for CBS News from a day earlier. In that interview, when asked what effect Comey's firing would have on Russian-US relations, Putin said that that question looked "funny" to him.

    "As far as Trump's 'Russia must be laughing' line, this was actually a reaction to the interview Putin gave to a CBS News correspondent in Sochi while he was playing hockey there, and in which elements of humor and irony were present," Vasilyev said.

    Furthermore, he noted, Trump's reaction was "a serious signal that the US, and more precisely its leadership, represented by Trump, is closely monitoring Russia's reaction to US domestic affairs."

    "As for the 'US tears itself apart' line, this explains the reaction that welled up following Comey's dismissal, and the fact that the Democrats are now making a big fuss about it," Vasilyev added. "Today the US is facing the aftermath of yet another political scandal, whose real meaning is extremely simple: that Comey was working against the administration and against Trump personally."

    FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Washington Remains in a Tizzy Following Trump’s Firing of FBI Director Comey
    In his interview with CBS News, on Wednesday, Putin emphasized that "there will be no effect" on relations between Moscow and Washington as a result of Comey's dismissal. "Your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that," he said. 

    "President Trump is acting in accordance with his competence, in accordance with his law and Constitution," Putin added.  "What do we have to do with it?"

    Related:

    Trump: Russia 'Must be Laughing' at Democrats' Excuse for 2016 Election Failure
    Putin Comments on FBI Chief's Dismissal, Says Russia Has Nothing to Do With it
    Tags:
    expert commentary, Democratic Party, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok