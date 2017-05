© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Senior Russian MP Floats Idea of Appointing UN Special Envoy for North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The meeting is set for May 16, according to preliminary information.

Uruguay holds this month’s rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The move has been criticized by a number of countries, including the United States and South Korea.