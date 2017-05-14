Imposing Its Will: Trump to Meet Kim Jong-un Only Under Washington's Terms

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is impossible until Pyongyang meets Washington's conditions and gives up its nuclear program, US permanent envoy to the United Nations organization Nikki Haley said Sunday.

"Having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president, because he's absolutely not going to do it… [Kim] can sit there and say all the conditions he wants. Until he meets our conditions, we're not sitting down with him," Haley told the ABC TV channel.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan province. It fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The launch has already been criticized by a number of countries, such as the United States and South Korea.

Earlier this month, Trump said that he was ready to meet with Kim "if it would be appropriate." Japanese news agency Kyodo reported later citing diplomatic sources that Trump's administration informed China about readiness to meet with Kim, if Pyongyang gives up nuclear weapons.

In recent months tensions on the Korean Peninsula intensified, since Pyongyang has carried out a number of missile launches, with the United States sending a naval group led by the US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the peninsula in response.