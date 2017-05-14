China Connecting People: Top South, North Korean Officials Hold Talks in Beijing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap news agency , the country's lawmaker Park Byeong-seug briefly discussed a number of issues with North Korean Minister Of External Economic Relations Kim Yong-jae.

The news outlet added that the South Korean official expressed concern over Pyongyang's missile launch and got the impression that North Korea was looking forward to hold a bilateral summit.

The two countries had sent their delegations to Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation organized by China within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

On Sunday morning, North Korea launched a missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The move has been criticized by a number of countries, such as the United States and South Korea.