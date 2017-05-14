Slightly Over 66% of Iranians Plan to Vote in Presidential Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Total of 66.7 percent of Iranians are going to vote in the upcoming presidential election in Iran, a poll showed on Sunday.

According to the poll conducted by the IRNA news agency, 16 percent of the respondents said they had not decided yet whether they would cast the ballot or not.

The poll also showed that 27.8 percent share views with Iranian reformists, the faction from which current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes, 23.3 support principlists (conservatives) and 14 percent said they preferred moderates.

The presidential election in Iran is scheduled for May 19. A candidate, who gains over 50 percent of the votes will become the country's new president. Second round will take place if none of the candidates receives the needed percentage of votes.