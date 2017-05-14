This is When Polish President Wants to Hold Constitutional Referendum

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday that the constitutional referendum he had proposed earlier in the month could take place on November 11, 2018.

"The vote proposed by me could take place on November 11, 2018 or in this period if approved by the Senate [the upper house of the country's parliament]," Duda told the Wsieci news outlet.

The president added that he gathered support of over 8.5 million of Poles when elected and that's why he had a major support of the society to launch such a discussion.

On May 3, Duda proposed to hold the referendum in order to give the nation a chance to speak about the future and the structure of state. The politician added that he would like to raise the issue of separation of power between the branches of government and conferring more powers to president.