Register
15:30 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program showing a file footage of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 23, 2016

    'Italy Firmly Condemns Test of Ballistic Missile Conducted by North Korea'

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4604

    The recent missile launch conducted by Pyongyang is yet another evident violation of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

    ROME (Sputnik) — On Sunday, at 5:28 a.m. local time (20:28 GMT on Saturday) North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan province. It fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The launch has already been criticized by a number of countries, such as the United States and South Korea.

    "Italy firmly condemns the test of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea last night. The launch is yet another evident violation of multiple UNSC resolutions," the statement said.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    DPRK Ambassador to UK: N Korea Will Hold Nuclear Test Whenever Leader Kim Wants
    According to the ministry, Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs pose threat to peace, international security and global nonproliferation regime.

    In recent years, the tensions escalated on the Korean Peninsula amid a set of nuclear and missile tests carried out by Pyongyang. The international community has repeatedly accused North Korean activities citing the UNSC resolutions prohibiting Pyongyang from ballistic missile tests among other issues.

    Related:

    North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Posed No Threat to Russia - MoD
    Russia Air Defenses in Far East on High Alert Amid Pyongyang Missile Test
    'Cannot Imagine That Russia is Pleased': President Trump on DPRK's Missile Test
    Japanese Defense Minister Says DPRK's Missile Altitude Could Exceed 1,200 Miles
    Tags:
    missile test, UN Security Council, Italian Foreign Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok