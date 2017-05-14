'Italy Firmly Condemns Test of Ballistic Missile Conducted by North Korea'

ROME (Sputnik) — On Sunday, at 5:28 a.m. local time (20:28 GMT on Saturday) North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan province. It fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The launch has already been criticized by a number of countries, such as the United States and South Korea.

"Italy firmly condemns the test of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea last night. The launch is yet another evident violation of multiple UNSC resolutions," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs pose threat to peace, international security and global nonproliferation regime.

In recent years, the tensions escalated on the Korean Peninsula amid a set of nuclear and missile tests carried out by Pyongyang. The international community has repeatedly accused North Korean activities citing the UNSC resolutions prohibiting Pyongyang from ballistic missile tests among other issues.