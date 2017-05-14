Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese authorities do hot have plans to have impact on the domestic affairs of other countries, while proposing the "One Belt, One Road" initiative to them, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

"We have no intentions to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries via bringing our social system and the development model, or by imposing our will [on these states]," Xi said at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation earlier in the day.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing hopes to create a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation via implementing the so-called One Belt, One Road project.

In 2013, Beijing launched "One Belt, One Road" aimed at strengthening ties between Eurasian countries and at development of infrastructure across the continent. The initiative focuses mainly on investments and creation of the Maritime Silk Route and on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt.