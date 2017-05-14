'This Responsibility is Honor': Macron Assumes French Presidency From Hollande

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Macron arrived in the Elysee Palace and was welcomed by President Francois Hollande. The two politicians went to the palace to hold talks behind the scenes.

Arrivée au Palais de l’Elysée de @EmmanuelMacron, Président de la République élu, accueilli par @fhollande, Président de la République. pic.twitter.com/QRbWrQo2UR — Élysée (@Elysee) 14 мая 2017 г.

Following the talks, President of the Constitutional Council Laurent Fabius announced the final results of presidential elections and Macron officially assumed the office.

"On May 7, French people made their choice. The responsibility, which I have received is an honor and I understand its importance. The world and Europe need France more than ever," Macron said in his first speech as French president.

Macron won the second round of the presidential election in France, gathering support of over 66 percent of voters.