Moscow Expects Visit of Czech President Zeman in November - Putin

"We know our position as for Russian-Czech relations and you have contributed a lot to maintain our ties at a high level in recent years and to develop them despite any difficulties," Putin said at a meeting with his Czech counterpart, adding that he perceived the Sunday meeting "as part of preparation of the November visit to Russia."
The Russian leader added that a number of Russian ministries, including the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, had already started preparations.
