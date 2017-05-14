Moscow Expects Visit of Czech President Zeman in November - Putin

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Czech President, Ruling Coalition Fail to Mend Rift Over Finance Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik)Russian authorities expect that Czech President Milos Zeman would pay a working visit to visit Moscow in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"We know our position as for Russian-Czech relations and you have contributed a lot to maintain our ties at a high level in recent years and to develop them despite any difficulties," Putin said at a meeting with his Czech counterpart, adding that he perceived the Sunday meeting "as part of preparation of the November visit to Russia."

The Russian leader added that a number of Russian ministries, including the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, had already started preparations.

