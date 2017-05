–

BEIJING (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held a short meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin had a short conversation with Turkish President Erdogan, including on the issues discussed during the recent dialogue in [the Russian resort city of] Sochi," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Russian leader had also held meetings with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz leader Almazbek Atambayev.

