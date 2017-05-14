Package of Documents Expected to Be Signed During Xi's Visit to Russia - Putin

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia is the key event of the bilateral agenda, and a package of documents is expected to be signed during the visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"At the bilateral track I consider your upcoming working visit to the Russian Federation to be the key event. We are waiting for you… Our government, the presidential administration, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China are preparing the package of documents, including the action plan to implement our strategic initiative for the coming years," Putin said at a meeting with Xi in Beijing.

According to Putin, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 37 percent in January-March 2017, and the structure of the trade turnover has changed with the increased share of machine and agriculture products.

Putin also congratulated his Chinese counterpart with the successful start of the "One Belt, One Road" forum, and said that Russia and China need new cooperation mechanisms and removal of barriers in the economic sphere.

Xi, on his part, welcomed Putin's participation in the forum, and said that his speech at the opening ceremony gave a powerful signal of the intention of Russia and China to promote the formation of the open world economy and deepening of regional cooperation between the two countries.

Xi is expected to visit Russia on July 4.

Earlier in the day, the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation kicked off in Beijing.

In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims at establishing infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor between the eastern and western parts of the continent. It encompasses two main directions of development: Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road.